Sanitary Napkin Market Research Report 2023-2028 - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecasts by IMARC Group

The global sanitary napkin market size reached US$ 25.6 Billion in 2022, , Impelled by Growing Awareness About Feminine HygieneBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
How big is the sanitary napkin market?
The global sanitary napkin market size reached US$ 25.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Market Insight:
Sanitary napkins, or menstrual pads, are essential personal feminine hygiene products used during menstrual cycles. They are made by combining layers of compact, absorbent material, such as cellulose or superabsorbent polymers, with a soft, comfortable cover. They are designed to absorb menstrual flow, keep the skin dry and protected, and maintain proper feminine hygiene. The four functional parts of a sanitary napkin include the fluid acquisition layer, distribution component, absorbent structure, and liquid impermeable membrane. They offer several advantages, including convenience, comfort, ease of use, and protection, and are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels.
Sanitary Napkin Market Growth Drivers:
The primary factor accelerating the global sanitary market growth is the increasing women working populace and rising consumer expenditure power. This is further bolstered by the growing awareness of the importance of personal hygiene. Additionally, governments of various nations are launching feminine hygiene programs and are offering tax exemptions and subsidies, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key market manufacturers are using advanced technologies to introduce new product variants with high absorption capabilities. They are also introducing biodegradable sanitary napkins to increase their consumer base, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing availability of low-cost sanitary napkins, easy product availability in online retail stores, and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the market growth.
Sanitary Napkin Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Major Players Covered:
The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Edgewell Personal Care Company and Kao Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global sanitary napkin market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by type:
• Menstrual Pad
• Pantyliner
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Specialty Stores
• Others
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
