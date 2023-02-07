Submit Release
United Kingdom Motor Insurance/Motor Breakdown Insurance Market Report 2023

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Motor Insurance/Motor Breakdown Insurance Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report considers the current situation for those with motor insurance/motor breakdown policies in the UK and explores type of insurance, criteria for choosing, i.e. price v cover, renewal v switching, big brands v small brands. Use price comparison sites, claims made.

It is based on a national consumer survey of 1473 motor insurance policy holders and 1,036 adults with breakdown insurance undertaken in November 2022.

As well as the report the price includes a data spreadsheet with detailed survey results in total and by age, sex, region, income.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Background - ownership, price vs cover, big brands vs smaller
  • Claims
  • Renewals and Switching
  • New Policies
  • Price Comparison Sites
  • Market Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6odyr-motor?w=12

