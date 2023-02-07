Global Industrial Gloves Market Report 2022-2030: Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gloves Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gloves market is relatively matured and is expected to witness steady gains during the forecast period 2022 - 2030. Government regulations promoting health and safety at workplace are instrumental in driving demand for industrial safety gloves worldwide.

Gloves made of recyclable and green material are gaining popularity and have provided impetus to the market growth. In addition, revival of the industrial manufacturing sector post bleak market conditions customary during economic crisis is driving market demand.

All these factors are expected to collectively contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

Purpose of the Report

The purpose of this strategic research is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the industrial gloves market.

USP and Key Offerings

The report offers strategic insights into the global industrial gloves market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030.

The research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product type, material, end-use application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading industrial glove manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil & gas and chemicals, and food and beverage represent major application segments for industrial gloves. These segments collectively accounted for 55% of the global market revenue in the base year 2021. The growth in these segments has to be majorly credited to the stringent regulations and standards. The need for safety at the workplace remains the overriding factor driving market growth in these segments, especially in oil & gas and chemicals.

On the other hand, the demand for industrial gloves in semiconductor, electrical, and electronics segments are expected to witness growing demand for industrial gloves. The growth in this segment can be majorly credited to growing electronic and electrical equipment production and consequent need for gloves to avoid fingerprints or any change in surface characteristics of semiconducting material.

As of 2020, North America dominated the global industrial gloves market in terms of both revenue and volume. The region accounted for over one-third of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the region is presumed to hold on to its leading position by 2030.

The resurgence in the industrial sector coupled with steady rise in output from industry verticals food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology bodes well for the market growth. In addition, flourishing construction industry post bleak market conditions prevailing during economic recession is assisting demand for industrial safety gloves in the region. Europe represents the second largest industrial gloves market. The growth in the region is driven by tightening regulatory directives promoting worker safety at workplace.

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Industrial Gloves market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Industrial Gloves market?

Which is the largest regional market for Industrial Gloves market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Industrial Gloves market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Industrial Gloves market worldwide?

Company Profiles

3M Corporation

Honeywell Safety Products

Towa Corporation

Protective Industrial Products Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Showa Group

Semperit A.G. Holding

MSA Safety

Hartalega Sdn. Bhd

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Industrial Gloves Market

2.2. Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Product, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Material, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Industrial Gloves Market, By End-use, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021

3. Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Industrial Gloves Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Industrial Gloves Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2021 Versus 2030

4. Industrial Gloves Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Industrial Gloves Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis

5. Industrial Gloves Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Disposable Gloves

5.3.2. Re-usable Gloves

6. Industrial Gloves Market: By Material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Natural Rubber

6.3.2. Vinyl

6.3.3. Nitrite

6.3.4. Neoprene

6.3.5. Polyethylene

6.3.6. Others

7. Industrial Gloves Market: By End-use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Healthcare & Pharma

7.3.2. Oil & Gas and Chemicals

7.3.3. Food and Beverage

7.3.4. Industrial Manufacturing

7.3.5. Construction

7.3.6. Semiconductors

7.3.7. Others

