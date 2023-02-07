Zero Hash establishes UK entity and appoints Laura Navaratnam and Keith Grose as Non Executive Directors

LONDON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service API infrastructure, today announced the establishment of its UK entity and appointment of Laura Navaratnam and Keith Grose as its UK Non Executive Directors.



Since its founding in 2017, Zero Hash has established a global business powering neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to launch crypto products within their existing customer experience. Existing clients include Moonpay, Transak, Wirex, Step, Curve, MoneyLion, and DraftKings. Zero Hash UK has applied for the cryptoasset registration with the UK FCA in order to expand operations into the region.

Navaratnam joins the company after over 7 years at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where she served as the Head of the FCA's Innovate function and oversaw the regulation of the UK's leading fintechs. She currently works as Director of bespoke fintech consultancy Gattaca Horizons, focussing on regulatory and strategic support for US and UK clients.

Grose was formerly the Head of UK at Plaid, where he was responsible for establishing and then scaling their European operations. During his tenure, Grose helped Plaid obtain 4 European regulatory licenses and grew the business from zero to several million pounds in annual recurring revenue.

"We're pleased to have Keith and Laura on board," said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. "One of Zero Hash's key priorities is international expansion, with a particular focus on Europe. We look forward to working with Laura and Keith as we work with regulators and partners to accelerate our growth in the UK."

"Zero Hash appealed to me because of their focus on regulatory compliance," said Laura Navaratnam. "If there is one lesson from 2022, it's that responsible companies who seek the highest standards of compliance from globally pre-eminent regulators, are the ones who are best placed to create a trusted future for crypto. Zero Hash is a leader in this regard, and I look forward to supporting them on their regulatory compliance journey across Europe."

"Crypto is a huge market in Europe, accounting for 25% of all global activity" said Keith Grose. "I look forward to working with the Zero Hash UK board, leveraging my experience at Plaid to help them navigate the UK and European regulatory landscape and supporting their go-to-market strategy to grow and scale the company."

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with AUSTRAC with DCE registered provider number 100804170–001. Zero Hash UK Ltd. has applied for the cryptoasset registration with the UK FCA.

