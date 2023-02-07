China Internet Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards
Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center Market in China - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Internet data center market in China is expected to reach $34.03 billion in 2027 from $29.02 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2022-2028.
This report analyses the Internet data center market in China share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The Internet data center market in China is one of the most technologically advanced markets globally, with a large number of organizations operating through digital platforms and the market being the second largest economy globally. In February 2022, the Government of China announced approval to develop around ten national data center clusters and establish around eight computing hubs to fuel the growth of the data center industry.
The government of China has also launched its East-to-West data computing strategy to support the industry's growth in the country's western regions that are underdeveloped or economically weak. The country's industrial and commercial deployment of 5G services has been growing significantly. It thus is driving the need for the deployment of edge data centers for low latency connectivity and data transfer, especially in areas with weak connectivity.
The rapid growth of the Internet data center market in China has also driven the demand for sustainability in the country, with initiatives such as the Government of China targeting carbon neutrality in the country by 2060. Operators in the country have started working on adopting renewable sources of power. For instance, cloud operator Tencent Cloud has established targets to run 100% of operations from renewable energy sources by 2030.
The government of China has started investing significantly in the growth of computing power and the adoption of advanced technology in the country. For instance, the government has established its New Infrastructure Plan, which targets to support foreign investors in the country through benefits such as lower land prices, lenient real estate, reduced corporate income tax, the exemption in tariffs, and other benefits.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, and power capacity.
- An assessment of the data center investment in China by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the China market.
- A detailed study of the existing Internet data center market in China's landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of upcoming third-party data center facilities in China.
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 59
- Coverage: 27+ Cities
- China's Internet data center market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators with sizing and forecast.
- Facility Type by Investment
- Facility Type by Area
- Facility Type by Power Capacity
- The China market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Internet data center market in China is home to several technology firms. It includes several IT infrastructure solution providers such as Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Dell Technologies, and others that provide innovative solutions in the market.
- The market has several local and global construction contractors providing their services for data center construction. For instance, Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting provides its services for constructing Alibaba's cloud data center.
- The market has several local data center operators. Also, several global cloud and colocation operators have entered the market to establish their local presence. For instance, global edge solution provider EdgeConneX entered the market through strategic investment in China-based colocation operator Chayora in December 2021.
KEY METRICS
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|128
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$29.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$34.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.6%
|Regions Covered
|China
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- ATS Global
- Aurecon
- Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- Rider Levett Bucknall
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AIRSYS
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Alibaba Group
- Aofei Data International
- Chayora
- China Mobile International
- Chindata Group
- GDS Services
- Haoyun Changsheng
- Keppel Data Centres
- SenseTime
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Sinnet
- Tencent
- Tenglong Holding Group
- VNET
New Entrants
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Other Cities
