Menthol Cigarette Market is Expected to Reach $105.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 2.9%

Menthol Cigarette Market Research & Forecast Report 2022-2027

The global menthol cigarette market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the number of smokers across the globe.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global menthol cigarette market reached US$ 88.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 105.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2022-2027.

Market Overview:

A menthol cigarette is manufactured in a cylindrical roll shape that comprises tobacco and menthol to provide a flavoring agent. It has a minty taste and smell and offers a cooling sensation in the mouth and throat of consumers and reduces the addictiveness of nicotine. As it can lower airway pain and irritation from cigarette smoke and suppress coughing, menthol cigarette is consumed by adults across the globe.

Menthol Cigarette Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for menthol cigarettes to reduce stress and relax the mind represents one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of menthol cigarette smokers, as it is easily tolerated and does not offer harshness is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of menthol cigarettes, as they assist in providing a cooling sensation, sensory stimulation, and a fresh flavor, is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the rising demand for menthol cigarettes among young consumers as they are attracted by the smell and long-lasting menthol flavor is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the wide availability of menthol cigarettes through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Menthol Cigarette Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alfred Dunhill Ltd
Altria Group
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
China National Tobacco Corporation
Commonwealth Brands, Inc.
Essentra plc
Imperial Brands PLC
Japan Tobacco Inc.
KT&G Corporation
Liggett Vector Brands LLC
Reynolds American Inc
Philip Morris International Inc., etc.

The report has segmented the market based on capsule type, end-user, size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette
Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Breakup by End-User:

Male
Female

Breakup by Size:
King Size
100s
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Online Retailers
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

