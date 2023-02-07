DUI #2 / Rutland Barracks.
News Release
CASE#: 23B4000957
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 7, 2023 / 01:48 hours
LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#2
ACCUSED: Devin Houle
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 7, 2023, at approximately 01:48 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. Investigation revealed the operator, Devin Houle age 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Houle was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing. Houle was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 27, 2023 / 10:00 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.