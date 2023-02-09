Automotive Filters Market to hit US$ 27.6 Billion by 2027, Global Industry Report by IMARC Group
The global automotive filters market size to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027.NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Automotive Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global automotive filters market reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027.
Market Overview:
Automotive filters comprise various filters, such as cabin, oil, fuel, and air. They are utilized to clean the air of the car engine for extending the shelf life of the vehicle. They provide a better driving experience, prevent numerous health issues, avoid foul odors, and enhance visibility and safety. They assist in increasing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and enhancing engine life and the overall performance of a vehicle. As they aid in improving the shelf life of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (AC) system and avoiding black smoke, automotive filters are employed in passenger and commercial cars across the globe.
Automotive Filters Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising consumer preference towards fuel-efficient solutions and lowering the carbon footprints represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for automotive filters, as they prevent the entry of dirt particles, such as pollens, exhaust fumes, and bacteria, into the carburetor and engine is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, governing agencies of several countries are implementing stringent policies to enhance environmental safety and reduce the harmful emissions from vehicles, which are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, key players operating in this industry are introducing new fuel filters that can lower maintenance costs for fuel pumps and injection nozzles.
Automotive Filters Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Cummins Inc.
DENSO Corporation
Donaldson Company Inc.
General Motors Company
Hengst SE
Hollingsworth & Vose Company
K & N Engineering Inc.
Lydall Inc.
MAHLE GmbH
MANN+HUMMEL GmbH
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Sogefi SpA.
The report has segmented the market based on media type, filter type, distribution channel and vehicle type.
Breakup by Media Type:
Cellulose
Fiberglass
Others
Breakup by Filter Type:
Air Filters
Fuel Filters
Hydraulic Filters
Oil Filters
Steering Filters
Coolant Filters
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
