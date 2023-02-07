Earthquake in Türkiye: Embassy Asks Callers Looking for Loved Ones to Provide Information

MOROCCO, February 7 - The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ankara has asked callers who are looking for their loved ones to provide it with information about them following the earthquake that struck several locations in southern Turkey on Monday.

According to a statement from the diplomatic mission, the embassy has asked callers to provide their own names and phone numbers in addition to those of the people they are looking for and the cities where they live. Copies of identification and passports would be helpful.

This information, which could be provided via email or WhatsApp, will allow the embassy's crisis cell to communicate with the Turkish authorities in this regard, the same source said.

The cities affected by the earthquakes are Kahramanmaraş, Adana, Adıyaman, Hatay, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Kilis and Osmaniye.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ankara announces that it can be reached at the following landline numbers: 00903124376020 and 00903124376021.

The diplomatic mission can also be reached via cell phone and WhatsApp at 00905346871318, 00905550372743, 00905349205305 or via email at ambassademarocankara@gmail.com/ marocamb.ankara@maec.gov.ma.

The preliminary death toll from the earthquake is 1,541 with more than 9,500 injured, according to the Turkish government's disaster management agency (AFAD).

MAP: 06 February 2023