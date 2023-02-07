Commodities: Gov't Takes Measures to Ensure Regular Market Supply (Spokesperson)

MOROCCO, February 7 - The government has taken a battery of measures to ensure the normal supply of markets and the quality of foodstuffs, as well as to mitigate the impact of inflation, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas said Thursday in Rabat.

Speaking at a press briefing held after the Government Council, Baïtas said that "control is intensified to limit all practices that hamper the normal functioning of markets."

In addition, the customs duties applied to imports of soft and hard wheat, and cotton, in high demand during the month of Ramadan, will continue to be suspended, while a ninth tranche of exceptional support for transport professionals will be granted, he said.

Regarding red meat, the Minister said that the import duties applicable to this substance have been respected, in addition to the suspension of value added tax, "to quickly supply the market, which could be reflected in prices.”

MAP: 03 February 2023