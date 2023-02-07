Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,809 in the last 365 days.

Commodities: Gov't Takes Measures to Ensure Regular Market Supply (Spokesperson)

Commodities: Gov't Takes Measures to Ensure Regular Market Supply (Spokesperson)

MOROCCO, February 7 - The government has taken a battery of measures to ensure the normal supply of markets and the quality of foodstuffs, as well as to mitigate the impact of inflation, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas said Thursday in Rabat.

Speaking at a press briefing held after the Government Council, Baïtas said that "control is intensified to limit all practices that hamper the normal functioning of markets."

In addition, the customs duties applied to imports of soft and hard wheat, and cotton, in high demand during the month of Ramadan, will continue to be suspended, while a ninth tranche of exceptional support for transport professionals will be granted, he said.

Regarding red meat, the Minister said that the import duties applicable to this substance have been respected, in addition to the suspension of value added tax, "to quickly supply the market, which could be reflected in prices.”

 MAP: 03 February 2023

You just read:

Commodities: Gov't Takes Measures to Ensure Regular Market Supply (Spokesperson)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.