Payment Card and Mobile Payment Statistics – 4th Quarter 2022

MACAU, February 7 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the total numbers of personal credit cards and debit cards issued by banks in Macao increased in the fourth quarter of 2022. The credit card and debit card turnover both witnessed quarter-to-quarter growth. Meanwhile, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools rebounded on a quarterly basis.

Payment cards issued

The total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macao reached 1,702,444 at end-2022, up 2.0% when compared with end-September. The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macao rose quarter-to-quarter by 0.7% to 2,109,930. 

Credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-2022, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao reached MOP48.7 billion, up 2.9% from end-September. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.3 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP744.9 million, representing 32.7% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went up 0.3 percentage points to 3.1% when compared with end-September.

Turnover and repayment

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the credit card turnover totalled MOP5.0 billion, a growth of 11.7% from the previous quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP141.8 million, occupying 2.8% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions reached 7.8 million, up 13.3% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, rose quarter-to-quarter by 18.4% to MOP5.3 billion. Meanwhile, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals grew 8.2% to 326.6 thousand. The debit card turnover increased 0.7% from the third quarter to MOP641.5 million.

Mobile payment

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools rose 18.4% from the previous quarter to 72.7 million. The transaction value increased 15.9% to MOP7.3 billion. The average amount per transaction was MOP100.2. At end-2022, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs totalled 95.2 thousand, an increase of 2.5% from end-September.

