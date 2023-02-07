Pet Wearable Market Size (US$ 3.8 Billion), Industry Trends, Growth (CAGR of 14.07%), Key Players and Report 2022-2027
The global pet wearable market is primarily accelerated by the rising expenditure on pet care products.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pet wearable market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.07% during 2022-2027.
Pet wearables refer to devices worn on the pet's body for various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security. They are manufactured using radio-frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth sensors, cameras, transmitters, internet of things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) trackers, and antennas to ensure pet safety. They also enable pet owners to interact with their pets and monitor their food intake, heart rates, behavioral patterns, and daily calorie consumption. Some of the commonly available product variants include smart collars, smart cameras, smart harnesses, and smart vests.
Pet Wearable Market Trends:
The global pet wearable market is primarily accelerated by the rising expenditure on pet care products. Besides this, growing pet humanization and surging awareness regarding pet health are other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market players are introducing innovative product variants, such as pet trackers, smart collars, smartwatches, and dog tracking chips, using superior quality and durable materials to increase their consumer base, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing cases of lost and stolen pets have surged the demand for pet wearables to identify real-time locations, which, in turn, is providing a considerable thrust to the pet wearable market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing consumer expenditure power, rapid technological advancements, and easy product availability in online retail stores, are boosting the market growth.
Pet Wearable Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the pet wearable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd.
• Dogtra
• FitBark Inc.
• Garmin Ltd.
• High Tech Pet Products Inc.
• Invisible Fence Inc. (Radio Systems Corporation)
• Loc8tor Ltd.
• Motorola (Lenovo)
• Petcube
• PetPace Ltd.
• Tractive
• Whistle Labs Inc. (Mars Inc.)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global pet wearable market based on product, technology, application, end-user, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Smart Collar
• Smart Vest
• Smart Harness
• Smart Camera
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• GPS
• RFID
• Sensors
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Identification and Tracking
• Monitoring and Control
• Medical Diagnosis and Treatment
• Facilitation, Safety and Security
Breakup by End-User:
• Households
• Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Modern Trade
• Franchised Outlets
• Specialty Stores
• E-Commerce
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
