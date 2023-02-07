Keyron appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Carl D Francis takes the helm at medtech group focused on reversal of diabetes, NASH, and obesity

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Keyron, the medical technology group focused on reversing type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity via an innovative medical device platform, announced the appointment of Carl D Francis as Chief Executive Officer.

“The continuing rise in obesity, diabetes, and all forms of fatty liver disease is one of the biggest health challenges the world faces today. Literally billions of people are affected, and the numbers continue to rise rapidly,” Francis said. “Keyron’s technology is a complete game-changer. An innovative, non-surgical, endoscopically-delivered, fully reversible treatment as an alternative to drastic bariatric surgeries is as exciting as it gets. I am really proud and honoured to be part of Keyron.”

The American Diabetes Association states that today 37m Americans suffer from diabetes, with 96m having pre-diabetes. The link between obesity and diabetes is well established, and according to The World Obesity Federation’s forecast in their recently released 2022 Atlas, 67% of women and 51% of men in the Americas will be living with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) by 2030.

Keyron’s patented technology is designed to be a fully endoscopic, outpatient procedure providing the same or greater metabolic benefits of gastric bypass surgery, including a reversal of type 2 diabetes and obesity, as well as NASH and liver fibrosis.

Following successful rodent studies in 2019 and swine studies in 2022, Keyron’s first-in-human trials are planned to begin in early 2024. Keyron is targeting to achieve FDA clearance by 2028, and a US launch is planned as the first target market. The company is now making plans to raise a $15m Series A funding round.

Dr Giorgio Castagneto Gissey, Keyron’s Chairman, said, “We are thrilled that Carl will be leading Keyron as we enter this critical stage of our development. Carl brings energy, focus, and senior leadership experience to ensure we realize our full potential. Keyron has always had high profile, world-leading board members and medical advisors, and we continue to bring onboard remarkable people. We are truly delighted to have been able to attract Carl.”

Francis was previously CEO of successful nano-technology group P2i. During his tenure the group grew from a handful of employees to global leadership in the functional nano-coating space. He was most recently CEO of UK-based medtech group Eyoto which specializes in advanced technologies in the optical and ophthalmic industries. He started his career as a US CPA, is a member of Mensa, and has a BSc from the University of Cincinnati.

ABOUT KEYRON

Keyron is a UK-based, preclinical-stage medical device and technology platform company aimed at a highly-effective treatment of metabolic diseases. Keyron’s patented ForePass™ is an innovative medical device designed to safely reverse type-2 diabetes, as well as NASH, and obesity. The company has already demonstrated a full reversal of insulin resistance in animal studies, and recently published the results in The Lancet EBioMedicine. Keyron has upcoming clinical trials in South America and aims to then carry out further clinical trials in the USA. Its founders, directors, advisors and investors include some of the most well-known and cited professors and KOLs worldwide in the metabolic diseases space. The company is backed by multiple institutional investors based in the USA and EMEA.