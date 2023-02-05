The President of Uzbekistan holds a phone call with the President of Türkiye

UZBEKISTAN, February 5 - On February 6, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed his deep condolences in connection with numerous victims and large-scale destruction due to the strong earthquake that occurred today in the southeastern provinces of Türkiye. Sympathy and support were conveyed to the fraternal Turkish people, families and relatives of the deceased and injured.

Issues of practical interaction to overcome the consequences of a natural disaster were discussed. On February 7, it is planned to send humanitarian aid and a group of rescuers from Uzbekistan to Türkiye.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the current aspects of the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation.

Source: UzA