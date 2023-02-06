Governor Abbott Reappoints Keeney To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Harris County Ports

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jon Keeney to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Board of Pilot Commissioners has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Harris County, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the Board's jurisdiction.

Jon Keeney of Taylor Lake Village is the mayor of the city of Taylor Lake Village. He is trustee for the Gulf Coast Rail District and a former member of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy. Additionally, he is the former board chair of the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, Interfaith Caring Ministries, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Keeney received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Nuclear Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.