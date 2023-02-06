CSSI RRR meet with inmate program service providers

Australian Volunteer International Mr Dominic Bakker and few Providers during the session

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Rehabilitation, Regeneration, and Reintegration (RRR) Unit, recently had a meeting and information session for Service Providers who shall deliver rehabilitation programs to the inmates.

There were around 30 representatives from our Service Providers with a range of inmate programs including faith based, literacy, addressing offending behaviours, positive parenting, occupational skills, health and fitness, and reintegration into the community after their release from the Correctional Centres.

Presentations were on RRR programs, the Yellow Ribbon Project and comparative overseas correctional services. This was followed by reasonable discussions and comments by our Service Providers, with the intention to address offending behaviour.

Service Providers and RRR staff enjoyed the opportunity to meet, share ideas and build networks, and best implement RRR’s mission of returning inmates to their communities as productive members of Solomon Islands’ society.

The dedication and commitment of these Service Providers and those attending for the very first time were highly acknowledged during this session.

