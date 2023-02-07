Submit Release
TEKTELIC is launching new LoRaWAN® products at MWC Barcelona 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications a leading manufacturer of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices, and Solutions is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2023 Mobile World Congress event, to be held 27 Feb - 2 Mar in Barcelona, Spain.

The Mobile World Congress is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, gathering together leading companies and individuals in the tech industry, to discuss the impact of mobile technology and future opportunities.

At TEKTELIC Communications, we are always looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to mobile technology. That’s why at MWC Barcelona, TEKTELIC Communications will launch and showcase its newest products and services, and present next-generation LoRaWAN® solutions. We look forward to discuss industry trends, and establish potential partnerships and collaborations with other industry leaders in attendance.

This is a great opportunity for TEKTELIC to build relationships with potential industry partners, as well as to gain insight into the current and future needs of the mobile industry. TEKTELIC will be attending the show in Hall No. 4, Booth 4B10. Come to see and test the new solutions to have a chance to win one of the newly released products.

About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is an IoT provider, which has the largest portfolio of LoRaWAN® gateways in the IoT market to enable widespread connectivity. The company allocates most of its R&D resources to developing IoT Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. TEKTELIC is aiming to establish a multi-nationwide network using its gateways, with more products and communication components added each year. More detailed information about the possibilities of LoRaWAN® network infrastructure you can find on the website www.tektelic.com

For more details on TEKTELIC participation in MWC Barcelona, please subscribe to our social media and newsletter to keep up with the latest updates.

Christian Ulrik
TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
