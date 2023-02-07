The Philippines Lubricants Market is expected to generate over PHP 250 Bn revenue in 2026F owing to the rising demand of personal vehicles and future expansion strategies of market players: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines lubricants market is fragmented with too many lubricant manufacturers operating in the industry. Petron and Shell are the dominant player in Philippine's lubricants market.

Construction industry added major contribution (9.8%) to the overall GDP in Philippines in 2021. The average volume of production for the manufacturing sector in the Philippines was 81.5% in 2021 compared to 54.2% in 2020.

in 2021. The average volume of production for the manufacturing sector in was 81.5% in 2021 compared to 54.2% in 2020. In 2021, the total volume of motorcycles and scooters sold in the Philippines reached ~1.4 Mn units reflecting an increase of 19.1% sales in comparison to total sales volume of 1.21 Mn in 2020.

reached ~1.4 Mn units reflecting an increase of 19.1% sales in comparison to total sales volume of 1.21 Mn in 2020. Motor Vehicles sales in Philippines increased by 20.0% in 2021 with sales volume of 268,488 units in comparison to 223,793 units in 2020. Commercial vehicles registered higher sales volume with 183,228 units.

Increasing Population and Rise in the Disposable Personal Income: Growing middle-class incomes, higher percentage of millennial population and the subsequent increasing demands of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is increasing the production and sales of new vehicles will fuel more to the lubricants demand in the Philippines in upcoming years.

Expansion Strategies of Market Players: Petron Corporation Philippines announced completion of the constructing power plant having capacity of 184 MW by 2022 end that will cater to the power requirements of its Bataan refinery. Filipinas Shell Corporation Philippines plans to open 60 to 80 mobility sites per year. Other market players are also planning to expand customer reach by investing actively in growing number of service stations providing products and maintain extensive dealership network.

Future of Philippines Lubricants Market: Philippines Lubricants Market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026F. Owing to the booming energy sector of the Philippines, the country is anticipated to witness an increase in crude oil imports to meet the growing demand various industries under both the Industrial and Automotive sectors over the long term. Dealers Network are expected to expand their business via online and in-shop channels to offer both local and branded lubricants in distinguished quantities demanded by the customers.

The report titled "Philippines Lubricants Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven By Growth in Crude Oil Import and Rising Sales of Commercial Vehicles in the Country" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Lubricants in Philippines. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated; market segmentation by type, by grade, by end use, by distribution; growth enablers and drivers, trends and developments challenges and bottlenecks; regulatory framework; end user analysis; competitive landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major players on the basis of revenue generated. The report concludes with future market projections of each product segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Key Segments Covered:-

Philippines Lubricants Market

By Type, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Industrial Lubricant

Automotive Lubricant

By Grade, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Mineral

Semi-Syntenic

Synthetic

Philippines Industrial Lubricants Market

By Type, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Hydraulic Fluid

Grease

Gear Oil

Metalworking Fluid

Others (Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, etc.)

By End Use, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Construction and Mining

General Manufacturing

Metal Production

Power Generation

Food Processing

Others (Agriculture, Medical, etc.)

By Distribution Channel, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Dealer Network

Direct Sales

Philippines Automotive Lubricants Market

By Type, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Heavy-Duty Diesel Engine Oil

Passenger Vehicle Motor Oil

Transmission Fluids

Hydraulic Oil

Greases

Gear Oils

By End Use, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Motor Cycles

Marine

Others (Aviation, Railways, etc.)

By Distribution Channel, on the Basis of Sales Volume (Mn Lts)

Dealer Network

OEM Workshops/Service stations/Local Workshops

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online

Key Target Audience

Lubricants Manufacturers

Lubricants Distributors

Base-oil Companies

Additive Companies

Refining Companies

Construction and Mining Industry

General Manufacturing Industry

Metal Production Industry

Power Generation Industry

Food Processing Industry

Agriculture Industry

Medical Industry

Automotive OEMs

Automotive Dealerships

Government Agencies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Lubricants Manufacturers

Petron Corporation

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation

Caltex (Chevron Philppines)

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

SEAOIL Philippines Inc.

Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc.

Liquigaz Philippines Corporation

Castrol Philippines Inc.

Total Energies Philippines

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Philippines Lubricants Market Overview

Ecosystem of Philippines Lubricants Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Philippines Lubricants Market

Value Chain Analysis for Philippines Lubricants Market

Growth Enablers in Philippines Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Bottlenecks and Challenges in Philippines Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Philippines Lubricants Market Regulations

End User Analysis of Philippines Lubricants Market

Vendor Evaluation and Selection Process in Philippines Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Covid-19 Impact on Philippines Lubricants Market

Competitive Landscape in Philippines Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Product Portfolio of Major Players Philippines Automotive Lubricants Market

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

