Praxis Announces Guy Karsenti as New Chief Technology Officer

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Chief Technology Officer, Guy Karsenti. With over 30 years experience in the payments industry, Guy's vision for Praxis includes extensive tech upgrades, expanding into new industries and adding additional services to Praxis' already extensive arsenal.

Guy's vast experience within payments spans multiple different industries and countries including Safecharge, Market Group and other regulated retail brokers; bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to Praxis. In the coming year, Guy's focus will be to enhance internal processes and output for merchant requests and software upgrades; while also rolling out additional services and products.

Currently Praxis' products and services are focused towards iGaming and Forex companies however, with their new CTO on board, they are planning to expand into multiple new verticals like Ecommerce, Travel and Hospitality.

Guy Karsenti explained that "the transition to Praxis feels like 'coming home' to the Payments Industry. Joining Praxis is an exciting step for both myself and the company. I look forward to using my 30 years of experience to take Praxis forward, expanding our portfolio of products and honing our current offering."

He went on to divulge that he has extensive plans for the coming year, saying "we've come together to put an extensive roadmap in place for Praxis. There are some huge developments coming which I've got into in more detail on our youtube channel ."

Praxis Tech Ltd is a Payments Technology Software company, helping companies simplify global expansion & optimize their payments infrastructure. They have grown exponentially over the past few years and are a top payments orchestration platform for merchants looking to grow their business, expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996081/Praxis_CTO.jpg

