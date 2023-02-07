Smart Water Management Market : Growing at a CAGR of 12.6% : Will Hit USD 7.34 Billion by 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions.

Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering” — Emergen research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries. Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions. Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions. Smart water management solutions offer various benefits such as improving water conservation, optimizing repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure, improving response to climate change and extreme weather events, and improving public health, water quality, and environmental protection.

Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global Smart Water Management market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Smart Water Management market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Smart Water Management market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Smart Water Management market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

The key players studied in the report are ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Willingboro Municipal Utilities Authority entered into a partnership with Schneider Electric and signed off on an Energy Savings Improvement Program. The new project is expected to establish 13,000 AMI water meters to replace an old and ineffective manual meter reading system.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising adoption of real-time predictive maintenance and conditioning monitoring of assets is expected to drive growth of the solutions segment.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.

Regional Bifurcation of the Smart Water Management Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Smart Water Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Smart Water Management Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Smart Water Management in this industry vertical?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

