Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2023 @ approximately 2112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Road in the Town of Derby
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #2
2. Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Candy Cota
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Candy Cota (61) arrived at the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks to file a complaint. While Troopers spoke with Cota regarding the complaint, Cota displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Through investigation it was learned Cota operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol. Cota was advised she was under arrest in which she resisted by failing to comply with Troopers’ commands. Cota was processed for DUI and later received a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.