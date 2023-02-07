Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2023 @ approximately 2112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Road in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #2

2. Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Candy Cota

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Candy Cota (61) arrived at the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks to file a complaint. While Troopers spoke with Cota regarding the complaint, Cota displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Through investigation it was learned Cota operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol. Cota was advised she was under arrest in which she resisted by failing to comply with Troopers’ commands. Cota was processed for DUI and later received a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.