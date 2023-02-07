Press release, Helsinki, 7 February 2023 at 9 AM (EET)



Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from Hong Kong

Nexstim Plc HEXSTO ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an order for an NBS 5 system from Hong Kong through its distributor Ampere Medical Limited.

Nexstim's nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology enables accurate and personalized stimulation, considering the unique shape and conductivity of each patient's brain. Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system is used, for example, in planning neurosurgery and, in the case of this customer, for neuroscience purposes.

Dr. Frank Zhu, founder and director of Ampere Medical, comments: "After successfully installing the first Nexstim NBT 2 system in Hong Kong in 2018, we are excited to order the first Nexstim NBS 5 system for the Asian market. The end user is a national brain science lab based at a leading academic institution in Hong Kong, which is planning to conduct research with various cutting-edge stimulation modalities on the human brain. We are happy that such a prominent lab is going to use the unique electric field navigated TMS technology developed by Nexstim to upgrade the accuracy and effectiveness of their brain stimulation research. In addition, as Hong Kong is the gateway to Mainland China, we believe that the installation of NBS 5 system in Hong Kong will attract more attention from the neuroscience community in China and also other Asian countries, particularly in neurosurgery and psychiatry fields, which may promote the future business development and sales in Asia."

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: "Hong Kong based Ampere Medical is Nexstim's local distributor for both our therapy and diagnostics offering. It has been our pleasure to work with Dr. Zhu, and we appreciate the new possibilities created by Ampere Medical's professional expertise and networks."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

About Ampere Medical

Ampere Medical is a Hong Kong based medical technology company focusing on bringing transformative personalized diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain disorders to patients in China.

For more information, please visit www.amperemedical.com.hk

