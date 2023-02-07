Chiro's By Jigyasa, an online retailer of traditional and contemporary Indian clothing, has announced that they are launching a new customer care program.

Katy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - With their new customer care program, Chiro's By Jigyasa has increased the number of real people they have operating their online chat and contact points, with all of their staff trained to give detailed advice regarding fabrics, colors, sizes, and styling. Chiro's By Jigyasa is also expediting its packing and shipping fulfillment window, in order to get its pieces to its customers' doors more quickly.

More information is available at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com.

Sarees Online Retailer Chiro's By Jigyasa Launches New Customer Care Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/153902_5359f5d0d4985874_001full.jpg

Chiro's By Jigyasa has launched their new customer care program in order to maintain their current five-star rating amongst shoppers. As a proudly Indian-American family-owned and run fashion operation, the retailers are committed to constantly keeping customer experience at the front of their business model.

In developing their customer care program, Chiro's By Jigyasa has used recent positive reviews from real customers as a guide on how to improve their online shopping experience. In particular, feedback included recognition of the team’s patience and ability to use their expert opinion to assist customers with finalizing and buying garments that suit them.

As such, Chiro's By Jigyasa is expanding its one-on-one online consultation services to ensure that its customers can navigate their site with ease and ensure that they find the most suitable piece for their next Indian wedding or special occasion.

In addition to these improvements, Chiro's By Jigyasa has also added to their popular collection of quality, fairly priced and intricately handcrafted embroidered and beaded sarees and their designer lehengas.

The online Indian-wear retailer ships across the US and is standing by to assist their shoppers with any questions they may have.

A spokesperson for Chiro's By Jigyasa said, "The perfect outfit is at your fingertips with just a few clicks. We have all the latest trends in Indian wedding wear and ethnic ensembles for men, women, and kids. Our garments are designed by us, so you can find something special for everyone. We are confident that our gorgeous outfits will make you fall head over heels in love right away without even trying them. We ship within 24 hours from Houston, Texas."

More details can be found at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Jigyasa Anand

Email: info@securitieslawyer.com

Organization: Chiro's By Jigyasa

Address: 19822 Almond Park Drive, Katy, TX 77450, United States

Website: https://chirosbyjigyasa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153902