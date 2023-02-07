Submit Release
Hapi VPN Kickstarter Campaign Achieves Success, Final Days Remaining

LONDON, COVENT GARDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hapi VPN is the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, which has received an overwhelming response from users worldwide. The VPN service has been designed to cater to the growing needs of internet users who are looking for a secure and fast connection. With Hapi VPN, users can enjoy unlimited bandwidth, unlimited server switches, and an unparalleled level of privacy.

The VPN service is now available for purchase, and users can available of the lifetime offer before it's too late. With just a few days left in the offer, users are encouraged to grab the opportunity and protect their online privacy at a fraction of the cost.

Hapi VPN offers various features that make it the perfect choice for anyone looking to keep their online activities private and secure. Some of the notable features include:

Military-Grade Encryption: Hapi VPN uses the latest encryption technology to secure your data and protect it from prying eyes.

No Logs Policy: Hapi VPN does not keep any logs of your online activities, ensuring complete privacy and security.

Global Server Network: With servers in over 41 countries, Hapi VPN offers fast and seamless connections from anywhere in the world.

Easy to Use: The VPN service is easy to install and use, making it the perfect choice for both tech-savvy users and beginners.

Don't miss out on the chance to secure your online privacy and enjoy the freedom of the internet with Hapi VPN. Visit the Kickstarter Campaign page to purchase the lifetime VPN service now.

For information on how to support Hapi VPN's Kickstarter campaign, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dogukanpoyraz/hapi-vpn-lifetime-vpn?ref=exd3kh

Dogukan Poyraz
Hapi VPN
+44 7418 377890
dogukanpoyraz@hapivpn.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


