Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,721 in the last 365 days.

Losses of Public Money for 2022-23 Third Quarter

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2023

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the third quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year (October 1 to December 31). A SHA employee based in Meadow Lake misappropriated funds from several long-term care residents' trust accounts, which resulted in a loss of $15,636 to the residents over a two-and-half-year period.

An internal investigation was performed and the SHA employee was terminated. The matter was reported to the RCMP and charges were laid. The former employee entered a guilty plea and paid restitution.

The SHA has increased internal controls surrounding purchases made on behalf of residents. 

See the attached report, or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Media
Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Losses of Public Money for 2022-23 Third Quarter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.