Losses of Public Money for 2022-23 Third Quarter

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the third quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year (October 1 to December 31). A SHA employee based in Meadow Lake misappropriated funds from several long-term care residents' trust accounts, which resulted in a loss of $15,636 to the residents over a two-and-half-year period.

An internal investigation was performed and the SHA employee was terminated. The matter was reported to the RCMP and charges were laid. The former employee entered a guilty plea and paid restitution.

The SHA has increased internal controls surrounding purchases made on behalf of residents.

See the attached report, or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

