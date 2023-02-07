Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,952 in the last 365 days.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Size, Top Companies, Value, Share, Research and Report 2027

the global sales force automation software market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.14% during 2022-2027.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sales Force Automation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global sales force automation software market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.14% during 2022-2027.

Sales force automation (SFA) refers to a function that automates different sales processes including repetitive, administrative tasks, from data entry to task management made possible by software tools. It can be part of a customer relations management (CRM) system or a function of separate tools that are exclusively created to automate select sales tasks. This software automates various administrative duties, which aids in enhanced operational efficiency and effective decision-making.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sales-force-automation-software-market/requestsample

Sales Force Automation Software Market Trends:

The widespread utilization of the SFA software across industries, including retail, telecom and banking, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the deployment of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and the use of cloud technology are contributing to the market growth across the globe. For instance, integrating the SFA with AI helps in designing the practical value for sales management by expanding, supercharging, and automating the way deals are conducted, which, in turn, is facilitating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments from several organizations in sales automation, along with the availability of cloud-based software providing more customizing options and better data security as well as privacy measures are creating a positive outlook of the market across the globe.

Sales Force Automation Software Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the sales force automation software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aptean Inc.
Consensus Sales Inc.
Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc)
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pegasystems Inc
com Inc.
SAP SE
SugarCRM Inc
Zoho Technologies Private Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the sales force automation software market on the basis of application, deployment type, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Application:

Lead Management
Sales Forecasting
Order and Invoices Management
Opportunity Management
Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based
On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Food and Beverages
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4218&flag=E

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key Highlights of the Report:                                                           

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

India Digital OOH Advertising Market

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

About Us:                                                                     

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Sales Force Automation Software Market Size, Top Companies, Value, Share, Research and Report 2027

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.