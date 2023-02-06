UNESCO and the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat sign an agreement in favour of heritage in Morocco and Africa

On 24 January 2023, UNESCO and the Foundation for the Safeguarding of the Cultural Heritage of Rabat signed a five-year agreement to jointly develop actions for the protection of World Heritage and intangible cultural heritage in Morocco and throughout the African continent. It marks the beginning of a long-term strategic and operational collaboration.

UNESCO and the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco, will cooperate on educational and awareness-raising activities for the safeguarding of cultural heritage in Rabat, but also in other regions of the Kingdom of Morocco and on the African continent. These activities will focus on sites and practices recognised by UNESCO, in the framework of its conventions for World Heritage and Intangible Cultural Heritage.

UNESCO and the Foundation will work in particular to develop an educational programme, and to disseminate on a large scale the "Je découvre mon patrimoine" (I discover my heritage) kit already tested in schools in Rabat. They will also carry out training activities for the benefit of heritage actors in the region, on subjects relating to the safeguarding, management and enhancement of cultural heritage. Finally, they plan to set up programmes to raise awareness and facilitate access to heritage for the general public.