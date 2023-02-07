Highways and Rail: Innovative partnership behind opening of Cass Scenic Railroad's Trout Run Bridge, closed since 1985 flood

“Years from now, my kids, my grandkids, their grandkids are going to have the opportunity to ride this valley,” said Greg Pennington, a supervisor on the Cass project. “And they can say my dad or my grandad or my great-grandad helped build this bridge.



“I think we owe it to the state and to the nation to open this back up so people can see the beauty of the river and this valley,” Pennington said.