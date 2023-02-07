Seed Coating Materials Market is expected to grow at 8.67 percent reaching 4.01 Bn by 2029, Technological advancements, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Trends

The Seed Coating Materials Market was valued at USD 2.06 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.67 % during the forecast period.

Seed Coating Materials Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Seed Coating Materials Market is segmented based on Form, Additive, Process, Active Ingredient, and Crop Type. The research includes the use of primary and secondary research methods. The research process involves manufacturers and industries using primary and secondary sources that need to be systematically analyzed in order to identify problems and the performance of the market.

For competitive benchmarking, a thorough analysis of the key manufacturers in the Seed Coating Materials Market is conducted to help investors gain an edge over the competitors. The analysis is conducted based on industry position, total revenue generated, promotional activities, and mergers and acquisitions. The customizable report gives weightage to the nature of competition, new market entrants, and marketing tactics of the Seed Coating Materials Market. The report also provides a better understanding of regional dominance and factors affecting the same including economic conditions.

A combination of primary and secondary data is used for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Seed Coating Materials Market. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Seed Coating Materials Market size. Interviews with top manufacturers, industry experts and professionals, suppliers, and market surveys were conducted using primary research. Secondary research includes industry journals, presentations, whitepapers, and some paid databases.

Seed Coating Materials Market Overview

Seed technologies such as seed treatment and seed coating have grown with technological advancements in agriculture such as farm machinery and commercial seeds for crop cultivation. The increasing demand for food has put farmers under significant pressure to boost farm yields, making seed coating material more widely used. Crop protection technology and crop-promoting practices are increasing the demand for the Seed Coating Materials Market.

Seed Coating Materials Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for seed enhancing products is expected to drive the Seed Coating Materials Market growth over the forecast period. Demand for seed coatings, pesticides, fertilizers , and other chemicals improves seed quality and germination, which influences the market growth. Adoption of novel seed technologies in agriculture and the development of biodegradable seed coatings to prevent environmental pollution demand for Sees Coating Materials has increased, which are the factors expected to drive Sees Coating Materials market growth.

High raw material costs, seed diseases, and weather conditions are some factors restraining the Seed Coating Materials market growth. Lower seed coating technology awareness among producers is expected to hamper the market growth.

Seed Coating Materials Market Regional Insights

In the North American region, the United States held the largest market share in the region with 7.8 percent of CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable policies such as increased yield demand and coloration of treated seeds drive market growth. Growing crop rotation and farm size and increased knowledge of bio-based seed coating products drive the Seed Coating Materials Market demand in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period. Growing population in the region has increased the production of crops, which is expected to boost the Seed Coating Materials Market growth. China is expected to grow at 6.4 percent during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.06 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 4.01 Bn CAGR 8.67 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Form, Additive, Process, Active Ingredient, and Crop Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Seed Coating Materials Market Segmentation

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

By Additive:

Polymers

Colorants

Pellets

Binders

Minerals/pumice

Active ingredients

Other additives



By Process:

Film coating

Encrusting

Pelleting



By Active Ingredient:

Protectants

Phytoactive promoters

Other active ingredients



By Crop Type:

Cereals and grains

Vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Flowers & ornamentals

Other crop types



Seed Coating Materials Market Key companies Include

• CR Minerals Company, LLC (US)

• Smith Seed Service (US)

• Organic Dyes and Pigments (US)

• Universal Coating Systems (US)

• Keystone Aniline Corporation (US)

• Chromatech Incorporated (US)

• Fmc Corporation (US)

• Sensient Techonolgies (US)

• Milliken Chemicals (US)

• Precision Laboratories, LLC (US)

• Germain Seed Technology Inc. (UK)

• Croda International plc (UK)

• Michelman, Inc (India)

• Cistronics Technovations Pvt LTD (India)

• DSM-Amulix (Netherlands)

• Bayer AG - Crop Science Division (Germany)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Globachem (Belgium)

• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

• Prebbles Turf World (New Zealand)

• Centor Oceania (Australia)

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• Brettyoung Seeds Limited (Canada)

Key questions answered in the Seed Coating Materials Market are:

What is seed coating material?

What is the current growth rate of the Seed Coating Materials Market?

Who are the key players in the Seed Coating Materials Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Seed Coating Materials Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Seed Coating Materials Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Seed Coating Materials Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Seed Coating Materials Market?

What are the opportunities for the Seed Coating Materials Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Seed Coating Materials Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Seed Coating Materials Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, Additive, Process, Active Ingredient, and Crop type

Competitive Landscape – Top Key companies and Other Prominent companies

