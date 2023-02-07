Label Adhesives Market Size to Surpass USD 52 Billion by 2030 at 6.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Label Adhesives Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Permanent, Removable, Freezer, High Temperature, and Repositionable), Technology (Water Based, Hot Metal Based, and Solvent Based), Substrate Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Metal Container, and Polyolefin Bottle) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Label Adhesives Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Label Adhesives Market Information by Type, Technology, Substrate Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.20% CAGR to reach USD 52 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Self-adhesive labels are mostly made of paper or plastic. Though they are recyclable, plastic labels are more compact in size and can be categorized as micro-plastic.

The surging consumer awareness with regard to the toxic impact of plastic on the environment along with the rising significance of bio-degradable alternatives should result in a heightened focus on the development and use of such materials.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4509



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 52 Billion CAGR 6.20% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Substrate Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The on-growing demand for health awareness has led this industrial sector. The technology advancements in the label adhesives market sectors are a great opportunity..



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the label adhesives market are

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

HERMA Company

Henkel AG & Co.

H.B. Fuller Company

KGaA

UPM Raflatac

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Pacific Adhesives Inc.

3M

LINTEC Corporation

Bostik

Dow

Ashland

OKILSATO

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Among others.





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Label adhesives help describe the manufacturing date, expiry date, contents, and several important information regarding the product. This helps choose the right product as per the label description, instructions, and logo. These labels have widespread use in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, consumer goods, and medical industries. Heightened demand for clothing, packaged food, consumer durables, non-durable goods, and electronics worldwide should bolster the market demand. The exploding population raises the demand for consumer goods, as well as the daily use of goods, thereby fostering market growth.

A variety of FMCG goods are enjoying accelerated demand owing to the surge in per-capita disposable income, which enhances the use of label adhesives. Labeling has use in product packaging, helping elevate consumer awareness regarding the product being consumed and helping mention the key ingredients. For example, pharmaceutical firms make use of labels with information and the logo on the product to educate consumers about the brand as well as its offerings. Given the durability of these labels, the ink on the label does not fade.

Market Restraints:

The food and beverages industry has a huge share in the label adhesives market. Food products that are perishable are required to offer the expiry date, date of manufacturing, and other essential data to prevent health complications as well as side effects. Government bodies have implemented rules with regard to the labeling and packaging of food products. The adhesives and inks used in these labels sometimes penetrate into the packaging and blend with the edibles, which proves to be dangerous. For instance, a few contents in inks can lead to poisoning, and can therefore be fatal, which can restrain the worldwide market.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Label Adhesives https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/label-adhesives-market-4509



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak affected the market for label adhesives. Given the pandemic scenario, many countries had to go into lockdown to contain the mounting instances. As a result, the demand and supply chains have been disrupted, affecting the global economy. Because of the pandemic, infrastructure projects, manufacturing units, industries, and numerous operations had to be halted.

The market's growth pace has been slowed because to variable raw material costs and the COVID-19 epidemic. On the plus side, things are returning to normal, which suggests that the market will rise faster in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The label adhesives industry, depending on type, caters to removable, permanent, high temperature, repositionable, and freezer.

By Technology

The label adhesives market, with respect to technology, has been considered for hot metal-based, solvent-based, and water-based. Water-based technology is the leading section in the label adhesive market and would capture the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. The segment's rapid expansion can be attributed to numerous properties, such as affordability, low VOC content, and more. Water-based label adhesives can bear extreme temperatures.

By Substrate Type

The key substrate types are metal containers, polyolefin bottles, and polyethylene terephthalate. The PET segment could anticipate attaining the highest CAGR over the following years.



Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4509



Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific market takes the lead given the high production rate of label adhesives in the region. The presence of rapidly developing nations, expansion of the customer goods and packaging industries along with rapid industrialization rate favor the market. Several manufacturing units in other regions are now moving to Asia Pacific to enhance their production rate at a lower cost. China and India present opportunities to new companies and industrial owners to elevate their presence through new product launches.

The North American market could anticipate significant growth in the years to come, thanks to the extensive manufacturing base. The surging e-commerce industry in the U.S. enhances the demand for labels used for packaging. On top of this, the high disposable income of the consumers fostering the demand for consumer goods will have a remarkable impact on the market. With the notable rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food, consumables, packaged food, and drinks, the need for label adhesives is bound to escalate in the future. Noteworthy growth of end-use industries like packaging, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and others will augment the market progress rate as well.

Europe will show considerable growth from 2020 to 2027, on account of the heightened awareness level among consumers with regard to content including personal care products, cosmetics, and consumables. Rising knowledge about the specifications with regard to consumer goods like electronics, electrical appliances, packages, tools, and others will be favorable for the regional market too.



Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4509



Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Epoxy Resin Market : Information By Type (DGBEA, Novolac, DGBEF, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, Others), By Technology (Solvent Cut Epoxy, Liquid Epoxy, Waterborne Epoxy, Others), By Application (Composites, Paints & Coatings, Grouts & Mortars, Adhesives, Electronic Encapsulation) and By End-Use (Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Marine) - Forecast till 2030

Bronze Market : Information By Type (Aluminum Bronze, Phosphor Bronze, Silicon Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Leaded Bronze, Others), By Process (Bronze Casting, Bronze Forging, Bronze Extrusion, Others) and By End-Use (Architecture, Marine, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Others) - Forecast till 2030

Gum Rosin Market Information: By Grade (WW, WG, Others), By End-Use (Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Food & Beverage, Others) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com