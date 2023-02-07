Automotive Navigation Systems Market Share Worth USD 56.91 Billion in 2030 by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing concerns about global problem of traffic congestion, particularly in urban areas are key factors driving automotive navigation systems market

Automotive Navigation Systems Market Size – USD 30.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in navigation system” — Emergen Research

The global automotive navigation systems market size is expected to reach USD 56.91 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of automotive industry, increased traffic congestion, rising adoption of automotive Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems, rising population, rising demand for real-time traffic data, and rising investment in the development of automotive infrastructure in emerging countries are key factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

A third-party add-on or a component of the car's controls, an automotive navigation system is used to discover directions in a car. It normally obtains its position data from a satellite navigation system, which is subsequently connected to a position on a route. Routing can be determined when directions are required. Route adjustments can be made on the fly using traffic information (road closures, congestion). As GNSS signal loss and/or multipath can occur owing to urban canyons or tunnels, dead reckoning employing distance data from sensors mounted to the drivetrain, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer can be employed for increased dependability.

Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Device Type (In-Dash Navigation Systems, Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs), Mobile Navigation Systems), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Region Forecast to 2030

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading companies operating across the global Automotive Navigation Systems market:

TomTom International BV

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

Pioneer Corporation

Telenav

NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc

Robert Bosch GmbH

ALPINE ELECTRONICS

Renault Group

Ford Motor Company

Others

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Automotive Navigation Systems market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

