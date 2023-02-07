Fingerprint Sensor Market Expected to Rise at 16.42% CAGR during 2022-2027
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The global fingerprint sensor market reached a value of US$ 5.15 Billion in 2021SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global fingerprint sensor market reached a value of US$ 5.15 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.42% during 2022-2027.
Fingerprint sensors are biometric security systems that are used for verification and authenticating the identity of an individual. They are available as optical, thermal, capacitive, and ultrasonic variants. They examine the fingerprint patterns, capture the imprint image, and transform it into a digital code before saving it in the library. They eliminate the hassle of remembering passwords and can be easily incorporated into various consumer devices and machines. Fingerprint sensors provide protection by preventing hackers from replicating human finger imprints. They require less storage space during installation and reduce the requirement for extra memory in various devices. Furthermore, as fingerprint sensors are cost-effective and convenient, they are utilized in the information and technology (IT), telecommunications, aerospace, healthcare, and law enforcement sectors across the globe.
Global Fingerprint Sensor Market:
At present, the increasing occurrence of cyber security breaches to steal valuable information of organizations represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the rising cloud computing activities to decrease operational costs, attain flexibility, and delegate routine tasks are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing integration of fingerprint sensors to digitize attendance systems in various corporate and government organizations is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing employment of fingerprint sensors in smartphones to unlock the phone, open apps, and make digital payments is contributing to the growth of the market.
Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
3M Cogent Inc.
Anviz Global Inc.
Apple Inc.
BIO-Key International Inc.
Egis Technology Inc
Fingerprint Cards AB
IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)
Idex Biometrics ASA
M2SYS Technology
Next Biometrics Group ASA
NEC Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
Sonavation Inc.
Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, technology and application.
Breakup by Type:
Area and Touch Sensors
Swipe Sensors
Breakup by Technology:
Capacitive
Optical
Thermal
Others
Breakup by Application:
Consumer Electronics
Government and Law Enforcement
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Travel and Immigration
Banking and Finance
Healthcare
Smart Homes
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
