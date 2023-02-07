Global Chlorine Trifluoride Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Chlorine Trifluoride Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Chlorine Trifluoride Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chlorine trifluoride market. As per TBRC’s chlorine trifluoride market forecast, the chlorine trifluoride market size is expected to grow to $82.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the chlorine trifluoride market is due to the growth of the key end-use industries. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest chlorine trifluoride market share. Major players in the chlorine trifluoride global market include Advance Research Chemicals, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Linde plc, Mott Corporation.

The fabrication of semiconductors has been a major trend in the chlorine trifluoride market. Semiconductor fabrication is the method of constructing semiconductor devices through a series of nanofabrication processes performed on the surface of highly pure single crystal silicon substrates. These substrates are usually referred to as wafers that commonly include 300 mm type, which provides the advanced miniaturization required for cutting-edge devices, and 200 mm type, which are better suited for Internet of Things devices (IoT).

• By Grade: Electronic Grade, Industrial Grade

• By Form: Gas, Liquid, Solid

• By Application: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Nuclear Fuel Processing, Rocket Propellant Systems, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global chlorine trifluoride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chlorine trifluoride refer to colorless gas or green liquid with a pungent odor used as a fluorinating agent. Chlorine trifluoride is used as an igniter and propellant in rockets, primarily in plasma-free cleaning and etching processes. It is formed by heating a mixture of fluorine and chlorine to around 280 °C in a nickel or copper vessel. It is also named ClF3, or CTF.

