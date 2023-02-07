Leisure Boat Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the leisure boat global market. As per TBRC’s leisure boat market forecast, the leisure boat market size is expected to grow to $56.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the leisure boat global market is due to the growing tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest leisure boat market share. Major players in the leisure boat market include Azimut Benetti Group, Baja Marine, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Brunswick Corporation, Ferretti S.P.A.

Trending Leisure Boat Market Trend

Per TBRC’s leisure boat market analysis, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the leisure boat global market. In the leisure boat sector, artificial intelligence is being widely used to optimize routes, lower emissions, and reduce instances of human mistakes through the use of highly developed AI systems.

Leisure Boat Market Segments

By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Types

By Power Source: Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered

By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials

By Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel and Tourism, Other Applications

By Geography: The leisure boat global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The leisure boat refers to a large boat used to carry passengers along rivers, lakes, or across the sea for spending leisure time, travelling, recreational, entertainment purposes and others. These boats sometimes have luxurious features such as lodging, cabins, and other amenities.

Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and leisure boat market outlook on leisure boat market size, drivers and leisure boat global market trends, leisure boat global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, leisure boat global market segment and leisure boat global market growth across geographies. The leisure boat global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

