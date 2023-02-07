Digital Manufacturing Market Size, Industry Trends, Application, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027
The global digital manufacturing market is primarily accelerated by the increasing demand for personalized products.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital manufacturing market size reached US$ 341.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 967.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2022-2027.
Digital manufacturing uses advanced technology and digital systems to produce goods and products. It encompasses various specialized equipment and technologies, including three-dimensional (3D) printing, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), that can design, model, and produce products in a faster and more efficient manner. When compared with traditional manufacturing processes, digital manufacturing allows for greater precision and accuracy in production and improved consistency in quality control. Some of the common types of digital manufacturing include additive, subtractive, and hybrid manufacturing. Currently, it is witnessing massive demand across the aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-manufacturing-market/requestsample
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Digital Manufacturing Market Trends:
The global digital manufacturing market is primarily accelerated by the increasing demand for personalized products. Moreover, the rapidly expanding e-commerce and online platforms and burgeoning consumer expenditure power are other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the increasing employment of digital manufacturing to produce products with complex geometries and designs and greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the escalating environmental awareness has surged the need for sustainable manufacturing practices, such as digital manufacturing technologies, to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact, which is positively supporting the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid digitization and rising research and development (R&D) activities, are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.
Digital Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the digital manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Autodesk Inc.
• Bentley Systems, Incorporated
• CAD Schroer GmbH
• Dassault Systemes S.A.
• Mentor Graphics Corporation
• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
• PTC Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global digital manufacturing market based on component, process type, application and region.
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Process Type:
• Computer-Based Designing
• Computer-Based Simulation
• Computer 3D Visualization
• Analytics
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Automation and Transportation
• Aerospace and Defense
• Consumer Electronics
• Utilities and Processes
• Industrial Machinery
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2048&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Vision Guided Robotics Market Size, Growth and Report
Space Robotics Market Size, Growth and Industry Trends
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here