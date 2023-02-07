Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,658 in the last 365 days.

CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at the Billings-Logan Airport in March 2023

SWEETGRASS, Mont.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at the Billings-Logan International Airport.  During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants. 

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers.  Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event.  Interviews for this event will be held on the second floor of the terminal in the Russ Lehner Conference Room at the Billings-Logan International Airport.  Enter the Terminal at Door 2 and proceed upstairs.  The conference room is located at the end of the hall past the second-floor offices.  

Interview Location/Dates/Hours:

Billings-Logan International Airport – 1901 Terminal Cir, Billings, MT

Second floor, Room 219 – Russ Lehner Conference Room

   March 21 – 23, 2023, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Event Point of Contact:  Port Director Mark Hanson (406) 791-6116

Parking:  Park in short term lot and enter terminal through Door 2

Parking will be validated for interviewees

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing.  The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership.  Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.  “CBP recognizes there is a high demand for Global Entry program membership, and we are hoping to meet that demand by partnering with local stakeholders to hold enrollment events in locations that are geographically convenient for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete their required interview with a CBP Officer,” said Sweetgrass Area Port Director Jason Greene.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at https://ttp.dhs.gov/.  With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints.  Benefits of TSA Preinclude being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.

You just read:

CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at the Billings-Logan Airport in March 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.