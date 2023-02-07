CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas intercepted 12.95 pounds of fentanyl and 44.12 pounds of cocaine on three separate incidents with a combined estimated street value of more than $450,000.

“CBP officers using a layered enforcement approach are regularly stopping significant drug loads,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy.”

CBP Officers locate cocaine in a hidden compartment.

On Feb. 1 CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a thorough search led CBP officers to locate 2.33 pounds of cocaine.

Approximately 30 minutes later, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old female, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where with the aid of a non-intrusive exam (x-ray) and CBP canine, CBP officers located 21.6 pounds of cocaine and 12.95 pounds of fentanyl.

On Feb. 5 CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers referred the individual to secondary where a non-intrusive exam of the vehicle was conducted. Anomalies were detected and further search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 20.19 pounds of cocaine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.