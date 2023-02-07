Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
February 6, 2023 10:51 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
|
|
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a working meeting with the First Ministers of Canada's provinces and territories.
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
5:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a media availability.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/06/c7644.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.