Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

February 6, 2023 10:51 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.

9:00 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.


1:00 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a working meeting with the First Ministers of Canada's provinces and territories.

Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting. 


5:30 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a media availability.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:45 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/06/c7644.html

