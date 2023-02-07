Bridgestone ECOPIA Tires with ENLITEN and ologic Technologies Selected as Original Equipment on New Prius

ECOPIA tires are offered as original equipment on the new Prius.

These tires feature the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which maximizes both environmental and driving performance of tires and "ologic," which improves fuel efficiency with large diameter and narrow tread width.

Supplying tires with ENLITEN, Bridgestone will deliver "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" of the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (February 7, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its ECOPIA EP510, ECOPIA EP150, and ECOPIA EP422 Plus tires have been selected as original equipment on the new Prius unveiled by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota). ECOPIA EP510 and ECOPIA EP150 tires will be supplied for use on vehicles sold in Japan, Europe, and Asia while ECOPIA EP422 Plus tires will be equipped on vehicles marketed in North America.

By supplying tires with the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which Bridgestone positions as the new premium in the EV era, the company strives to achieve its corporate commitment for "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" described in its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*1

The Prius has evolved under the "Hybrid Reborn" concept into an exhilarating package with stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance. The new Prius employs a wide and low stance with large-diameter tires to create stylish designs that appeal to the senses. With the fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform, the new Prius delivers comfortable driving performance that makes users want to keep driving.*2

Through the two companies' long-term co-creation, Bridgestone continues to contribute to the realization of value that Toyota provides through its wide range of vehicles. The three ECOPIA brand tires for the new Prius are "Dan-Totsu"*3 products that feature the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which maximizes both environmental and driving performance of tires.

The tire casing of these tires use materials that reduce rolling resistance in order to improve fuel efficiency. Moreover, the 19-inch ECOPIA EP510 tires employ the ologic® fuel-efficient tire technology,*4 with large diameter and narrow tread width. This technology, combined with the latest tread pattern, compound and tire casing specifically designed for the new Prius, helps deliver high levels of environmental and driving performance, thereby enabling Bridgestone to deliver the maximum value based on the usage conditions of customers in their respective regions. In addition, in order to bring out the emotional design of the new Prius, the tire adopt new design on the side wall. With these features, ECOPIA tires will help extend the driving distance and draw out the full appeal of the new Prius and contribute to the realization of a sustainable mobility society.

■ Tires featured as original equipment

ologic mark on ECOPIA EP510

■ The new Prius*5

Bridgestone is enhancing the premium tire business and creating new premium. In the passenger car tire business, the company has positioned ENLITEN as a new premium in the EV era, and it will expand values covering technology, products and business models and evolve as an ENLITEN Business Strategy. Bridgestone is committed to realizing a sustainable society through maximizing social value and customer value by simultaneously creating values that can sometimes be contradictory, such as "business growth and sustainability" and "customization of tire performance and productivity improvement or cost optimization throughout value chain."