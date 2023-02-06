Department of Public Safety joins Kia and Hyundai to offer free steering wheel locks

Feb. 8, 2023

The Department of Public Safety has been monitoring a national increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011-2021. To help reduce thefts of these targeted models, the department has partnered with Kia and Hyundai Motors to provide free steering wheel locks to URI community members who own these vehicles. URI students, faculty and staff who own a Kia or Hyundai may participate. The vehicles must use a key for starting and the owner must have a valid registration. Those interested can contact Shawn Miner, coordinator of outreach and education for the Department of Public Safety, at 401-874-5861 or shawn_miner@uri.edu.