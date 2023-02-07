Global On-Board Charger Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the on-board charger market. As per TBRC’s on-board charger market forecast, the on-board charger market size is expected to grow to $8.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

The growth in the on-board charger market is due to the increase in demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest on-board charger market share. Major players in the on-board charger market include Delta Energy Systems, Toyota Motor Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH.

Learn More On The On-Board Charger Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7194&type=smp

Trending On-Board Charger Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the on-board charger market. The advancement in technology has facilitated the development of a two-way on-board charger (V2G). V2G is an intelligent technology that allows car batteries to give back to the power grid. The vehicle-to-grid system assists on-board chargers in balancing electricity demand and avoiding any unnecessary costs associated with the construction of an electricity system. The combination is intended to make electrification easier for fleet service operators by lowering the large upfront capital cost.

On-Board Charger Market Segments

• By Power Output: Below 7.2 kW, 7.2 kW–15 kW, Above 15 kW

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• By Geography: The global on-board charger market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global on-board charger market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-board-charger-global-market-report

The on-board charger refers to a device or energy supply system that is built for the vehicle to charge the traction battery of an electric vehicle (EV), a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The primary purpose of an on-board charger (OBC) is to transfer and manage the flow of electricity from the power grid to the battery. This onboard charger (OBCs) allows the battery to get recharged from the AC mains at home or from outlets found in private or public charging stations, which provides constant current or voltage charging.

On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on on-board charger global market size, drivers and on-board charger global market trends, on-board charger global market major players, on-board charger market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and on-board charger global market growth across geographies. The on-board charger market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ev-battery-recycling-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model