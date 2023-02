Plywood Market 2023: Size, Global Industry Trends, Key Players, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2028

The Plywood Market is expected to reach US$ 62.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groups latest report titledย โ€œ๐—ฃ๐—น๐˜†๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿดโ€, The global plywoodย market size reached US$ 45.5 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 62.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during 2023-2028.Plywood represents a type of manufacturing board produced from thin layers of wood veneers, which are glued together at right angles. A thin outer layer of additional materials, including plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric, Formica, etc., can be added to the face and back veneers to enhance durability. These components can prevent the plywood from moisture, abrasion, corrosion, etc., and facilitate better binding of paints and dyes. Presently, numerous types of plywood are commonly available, which are designed with low toxicity, enhanced durability, improved aesthetics, environmental sustainability, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in several industries, such as construction, marine, commercial, etc.

Global Plywood Market Trends:

The increasing number of housing projects is among the primary factors stimulating the plywood market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this type of manufacturing board, owing to its high structural strength, flexibility, resistance against chemicals and fire, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of plywood to produce doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal paneling, timber joinery products, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, it is also used in the marine sector across countries, as it withstands occasional exposure to seawater without decaying and deteriorating, which is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, continuous technological advancements by leading companies have reduced manufacturing costs and enhanced profitability and the quality of plywood products, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, the inflating popularity of the go-green strategy is anticipated to fuel the plywood market over the forecasted period.

Plywood Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

โ€ข Georgia-Pacific LLC
โ€ข PotlatchDeltic Corporation
โ€ข Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.
โ€ข Boise Cascade Company
โ€ข UPM-Kymmene Oyj
โ€ข SVEZA Forest Ltd.
โ€ข Metsรค Wood (Metsรคliitto Cooperative)
โ€ข Latvijas Finieris AS
โ€ข Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.
โ€ข Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plywood market on the basis of residential and commercial application, new construction and replacement sector and region.

Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application:

โ€ข Residential
โ€ข Commercial

Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector:

โ€ข New Construction
โ€ข Replacement

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) 