Plywood Market 2023: Size, Global Industry Trends, Key Players, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2028
The Plywood Market is expected to reach US$ 62.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groups latest report titled “𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”, The global plywood market size reached US$ 45.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 62.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during 2023-2028.
Plywood represents a type of manufacturing board produced from thin layers of wood veneers, which are glued together at right angles. A thin outer layer of additional materials, including plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric, Formica, etc., can be added to the face and back veneers to enhance durability. These components can prevent the plywood from moisture, abrasion, corrosion, etc., and facilitate better binding of paints and dyes. Presently, numerous types of plywood are commonly available, which are designed with low toxicity, enhanced durability, improved aesthetics, environmental sustainability, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in several industries, such as construction, marine, commercial, etc.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The increasing number of housing projects is among the primary factors stimulating the plywood market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this type of manufacturing board, owing to its high structural strength, flexibility, resistance against chemicals and fire, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of plywood to produce doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal paneling, timber joinery products, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, it is also used in the marine sector across countries, as it withstands occasional exposure to seawater without decaying and deteriorating, which is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, continuous technological advancements by leading companies have reduced manufacturing costs and enhanced profitability and the quality of plywood products, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, the inflating popularity of the go-green strategy is anticipated to fuel the plywood market over the forecasted period.
𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
The competitive landscape of the plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
• Georgia-Pacific LLC
• PotlatchDeltic Corporation
• Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.
• Boise Cascade Company
• UPM-Kymmene Oyj
• SVEZA Forest Ltd.
• Metsä Wood (Metsäliitto Cooperative)
• Latvijas Finieris AS
• Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.
• Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the global plywood market on the basis of residential and commercial application, new construction and replacement sector and region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
• Residential
• Commercial
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿:
• New Construction
• Replacement
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
