Automotive Differential Market Size (US$ 26.5 Billion), Share, Growth (CAGR of 5.2%), Key Players and Report 2022-2027
The growing automotive segment and the increasing requirement for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, are primarily driving the automotive differential market.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Differential Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automotive differential market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2022-2027.
Automotive differential refers to a gear train that enables the wheels to rotate at various speeds while turning. They are of several types, such as electronic limited-slip differential (ELSD), limited-slip differential (LSD), locking differential, open differential, torque vectoring differential, etc. Automotive differential mechanisms split the engine torque into two separate units, thereby allowing them to multiply engine power and spin wheels at diverse speeds. They ensure the outer drive wheel roll farther and faster than the inner drive wheel during a curve to provide convenient maneuvering of the vehicle at turns with enhanced traction control and prevent accidents. As a result, automotive differential systems are extensively integrated into passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, etc.
Automotive Differential Market Trends:
The growing automotive segment and the increasing requirement for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles across countries are primarily driving the automotive differential market. In addition to this, the expanding adoption of ELSD components, especially in sports and off-road vehicles, that facilitate improved braking systems, comfortable off-road and on-road driving experience, and uncompromised stability over slippery roads, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the shifting preferences toward electric and hybrid automobiles that have increased the need for electrical differential systems, traction motors, electric compressors, etc., are also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities by leading manufacturers related to all-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles are expected to bolster the automotive differential market over the forecasted period.
Automotive Differential Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the automotive differential market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
• Continental AG
• Dana Limited
• Linamar Corporation
• PowerTrax
• JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)
• Schaeffler Group
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Borgwarner Inc.
• Eaton Corporation Inc.
• GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global automotive differential market based on type, drive type, vehicle, component, vehicle propulsion type and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)
• Locking Differential
• Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)
• Open Differential
• Torque Vectoring Differential
Breakup by Drive Type:
• Front Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)
• All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)
Breakup by Vehicle:
• Passenger Car
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Off-highway Vehicle
Breakup by Component:
• Differential Bearing
• Differential Gear
• Differential Case
Breakup by Vehicle Propulsion Type:
• C. Engine Vehicle:
o Spark Ignition Engine based Vehicle
o Compression Ignition Engine based Vehicle
• Electric Vehicle:
o Battery Electric Vehicle
o Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle:
o Hybrid Electric
o Plug-in Hybrid Electric
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
