Actor, Poet, and Cultural Architect, Charles Reese Takes Baldwin to Emerson College for Teach-In On Race Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Black History Month, Actor and Cultural Architect for Public Engagement, Charles Reese (Amazon's Beauty and the Baller & The James Baldwin Literary Salon) has been invited to serve as a special guest for the "Teach-In On Race Series," an annual event hosted by Emerson College in Boston Massachusetts February 16-17, 2023.The program has been developed to underscore Emerson’s commitment to equity, accessibility and social justice. This year’s theme is "Teaching Truthfully about Race and Racism within the Academy" provides the perfect platform for students and faculty to experience “An Evening in History with James Baldwin: Featuring Charles Reese".The interactive literary and performance art salon bears witness (as James Baldwin would say) to a very unique time in history by shedding a light on the secret Baldwin/Kennedy meeting of 1963, and further sparking a conversation on race relations in America. Reese achieves this through excerpts from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, "James Baldwin: A Soul on Fire" (written by the late playwright Howard B. Simon and edited by Reese)."An Evening in History with James Baldwin is my signature program and I look forward to sharing this experience as we bear witness to the excellence of Baldwin and his teachings on race relations,” says Reese.Highlights of the two-day event also include a keynote address by celebrated playwright, actor, and educator Anna Deavere Smith, along with student-led sessions on student activism, a panel presented by the Emerson Prison Initiative (EPI), and an interactive session for faculty offered by Joshua Streeter that explores the importance of teaching about racism in school.“Charles Reese handles the legacy of James Baldwin with dignity and power. He exhibits a deftness in designing theatrical performances that in word and function showcase why the creative arts are essential to the expression and protection of cultures,” said Dr. Anthony Pinder, Vice Provost for Internationalization and Equity at Emerson College.Charles Reese is now booking for 2023-2024 and welcomes educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and special event coordinators to inquire about opportunities. Curation of customized programs are also available.ABOUT CHARLES REESEKnown as the Cultural Architect for Public Engagement, Charles Reese is a multi-hyphenated actor, writer, and programmatic curator who has carved out his own lane in the entertainment industry. He is the CEO of Teeth and Eyes Communications and his widely acclaimed work as an advocate and promoter of James Baldwin has taken him from off-Broadway to around the globe. Currently, he can be seen as "Jalil", the feisty chef on the American TV sitcom "Beauty and the Baller", now streaming on Crackle TV and Amazon Prime TV. To learn more about Charles visit his website https://www.charlesreeseexperience.com. ABOUT EMERSON COLLEGEBased in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first opening last fall in Paris. The College has an active network of 51,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit https://emerson.edu.

