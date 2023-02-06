AG Kris Kobach to Walgreens: Follow the law on mail-order abortifacients

KANSAS, February 6 - TOPEKA – (February 6, 2023) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.

“Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” the attorney general wrote.

Federal law prohibits knowingly mailing anything designed to produce an abortion. Kansas law requires that abortifacients like mifepristone, be administered by and in the presence of the prescribing doctor.

Kobach writes that the Biden administration’s attempt to make abortion pills available through the mail is an exercise in motivated reasoning.

“No self-respecting lawyer would read the law in such a way that is clearly inconsistent with its plain meaning,” Kobach’s letter reads. “President Biden is beholden to the country’s most extreme pro-abortion voices, who consistently advocate for expanding the abortion regime without any consideration of legality or even women’s safety. But nothing requires you to join him. The law says what it says. I encourage you to follow it.”

A copy of Kobach’s letter is available at https://bit.ly/3I1CS0s.