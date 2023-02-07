Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Chair of the Council of the Federation and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

CANADA, June 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Chair of the Council of the Federation and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in preparation for tomorrow’s working meeting of First Ministers on health care.

The two leaders discussed the desired outcomes for the meeting, including the Government of Canada articulating the objectives and details of its plan, and the need to work together to move forward quickly to improve health care for Canadians.

The Prime Minister noted that the meeting tomorrow is designed to launch discussions with provinces and territories on a bilateral basis, which gives the most flexibility and accountability to Canadians.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson both looked forward to the meeting tomorrow and committed to a productive conversation.