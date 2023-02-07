Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,590 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Chair of the Council of the Federation and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

CANADA, June 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Chair of the Council of the Federation and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in preparation for tomorrow’s working meeting of First Ministers on health care.

The two leaders discussed the desired outcomes for the meeting, including the Government of Canada articulating the objectives and details of its plan, and the need to work together to move forward quickly to improve health care for Canadians.

The Prime Minister noted that the meeting tomorrow is designed to launch discussions with provinces and territories on a bilateral basis, which gives the most flexibility and accountability to Canadians.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson both looked forward to the meeting tomorrow and committed to a productive conversation.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Chair of the Council of the Federation and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.