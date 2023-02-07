Baby Toy Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Toy Market Value and CAGR

The global baby toys market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR of 3.99% to surpass an approximate value of USD 17,194.1 million by the end of 2030.

There are many different types of baby toys available, and it can be overwhelming to choose the best ones for your child. Some popular options include soft toys, such as stuffed animals and dolls, which are great for cuddling and imaginative play. Sensory toys, like balls, blocks, and shapes, can help your child develop their sense of touch, sight, and sound. Rattles and other musical toys can also be great for stimulating your baby's senses.



Baby Toy Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive the growth of the baby toy market. These include:

• Population growth: An increase in the number of newborns and young children can lead to an increase in demand for baby toys.

• Rising disposable incomes: As families have more disposable income, they may be more likely to purchase baby toys as a form of entertainment and stimulation for their children.

• Technological advancements: The development of new and innovative baby toys that incorporate technology, such as educational apps and interactive features, can drive demand.

There are also several risks that could potentially impact the growth of the baby toy market. These include:

• Economic downturns: A recession or other economic downturn could lead to a reduction in disposable incomes, which could result in decreased demand for baby toys.

• Competition from alternative forms of entertainment: The rise of digital and screen-based forms of entertainment could potentially lead to a decline in demand for traditional baby toys.



Baby Toy Market Keyplayers

The key players operating in the global baby toys market include LEGO System A/S(Denmark), Mattel, Inc. (US), Hasbro, Inc. (US), Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (Japan), Spin Master (Canada), Kids II, Inc. (US), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Brandstätter Group (Germany), Tomy Company, Ltd (Japan), and Basic Fun! (US).



Baby Toy Market Segmentations

By Product type

Action toys,

• Arts & craft toys

• Construction toys

• Vehicles

• Musical toys & rattles

• Board games

• Soft toys & dolls

By End-user

• Infants

• Toddlers



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 15

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS 16

1.1.1 GLOBAL BABY TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 17

1.1.2 GLOBAL BABY TOYS MARKET, BY END USER 18

1.1.3 GLOBAL BABY TOYS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 19

1.1.4 GLOBAL BABY TOYS MARKET, BY REGION 20

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION 21

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 21

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 21

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 22

2.4 KEY BUYING CRITERIA 22

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 23

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 24

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 25

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 26

3.5 FORECAST MODEL 27

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 28

4 MARKET INSIGHTS 29

5 MARKET DYNAMICS 31

5.1 INTRODUCTION 31

5.2 DRIVERS 32

5.2.1 INCREASING PER CAPITA DISPOSABLE INCOME 32

5.2.2 RISING DEMAND FOR SKILL DEVELOPMENTAL BABY TOYS 32

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS 33

5.3 RESTRAINT 33

5.3.1 PREVALENCE OF UNORGANIZED SECTOR 33

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS 33

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES 34

5.4.1 STRATEGIC MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS 34

5.4.2 GROWTH OF THE ORGANIZED RETAIL SECTOR IN ASIA-PACIFIC 34

5.5 CHALLENGE 34

5.5.1 RISING THREAT OF COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS 34

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 35

6.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 35

6.1.1 RAW MATERIAL PROCUREMENT 36

6.1.2 PROCESSING 37

6.1.3 PACKAGING 37

6.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS 38

6.3 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL 39

6.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 39

6.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 40

6.3.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 40

6.3.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 40

6.3.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY 40

6.4 IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON GLOBAL BABY TOYS MARKET 41

6.4.1 OVERVIEW 41

6.4.2 IMPACT ON PRODUCTION 41

6.4.3 IMPACT ON SUPPLY-CHAIN 42

6.4.4 IMPACT ON PRICING 42

6.4.5 IMPACT ON CONSUMER BUYING BEHAVIOR 42

6.4.6 IMPACT ON ONLINE VS OFFLINE SALES 42

Toc Continue………………………..



