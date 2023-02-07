CITY GIRLS PARTNERS WITH MILLIONAIRE BEAUTY BOSS TO OFFER LUXURY SKINCARE PRODUCTS TO A WIDER AUDIENCE
MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Girls, the popular rap duo, has teamed up with Cota Skin, a leading luxury skincare brand, to bring their high-quality products to a wider audience. The partnership aims to provide consumers with access to the best skincare products and services, while also supporting Black-owned businesses.
Danika berry
Cota Skin is known for their unique and effective skincare products. The brand has a strong commitment to sustainability, and all of their products are cruelty-free and eco-friendly. The City Girls, consisting of members Yung Miami (host of Caresha Please) and JT, have been making waves in the music industry with their unique style and lyrics. Their partnership with Cota Skin is a natural fit, as both brands share a commitment to promoting self-expression and confidence through fashion and beauty. The duo is now turning their attention to skincare, and is excited to bring their fans the best products from Cota Skin.
JT from The City Girls says "What caught my eye about Cota Skin was the 24-karat gold serum. It caught my attention because of the gold flakes. I dug more into the serum, and I see that the flakes specifically help with dark spots, which I struggle with." Yung Miami, adds, "I know for Black women, it's hard for us to get products that really work on our skin. So, when I saw that the product was created and owned by a Black woman I said, "Let me try it out."
The Collection includes the COTA Cleanser, Rose Toner, 24K-Gold Skin Brightening Serum, COTA Cream, Hyaluronic Rose Mask and retails for $172.00. Thanks to this new partnership, all women can lavish in high-end skin care without breaking the bank, and will be able to experience what sets Cota Skin apart from other skincare brands. The duo will be appearing in Cota Skin's marketing campaigns and social media channels, helping to raise awareness of the brand and its products.
Ricard is no stranger to success, hitting over a million dollars in sales during Black Friday, she prides herself on continuing to build her business acumen. With a desire to start a skincare line, no industry experience, or access to a personal computer, Ricard capitalized on her tax dollars, maxed out her public library card in New Orleans, Louisiana and taught herself how to start a business.
"They're honored to be working with City Girls, who are not only talented musicians, but also passionate advocates for small black-owned businesses," said Cota Skin founder, Britni Ricard.
"As a beauty brand, we understand how difficult it can be as Black consumers to find the skin care solutions needed to combat hyperpigmentation issues, so we decided to create something that specifically addresses these problems. We believe that this partnership will help us reach a wider audience of women of color and bring our products to those who need it."
City Girls and Cota Skin are committed to empowering women and promoting self-care, and are excited to bring their fans the best in luxury skincare.
For more information about City Girls and Cota Skin, please visit their websites at
https://www.cotaskincare.com/
Danika Berry
DB Agency PR
+1 310-497-9341
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok