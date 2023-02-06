WISCONSIN, February 6 - An Act to amend 457.03 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: rules defining unprofessional conduct by marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, and social workers and suspension of a portion of a rule of the Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board.
Status: A - Family Law
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab3
You just read:
AB3 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2023-02-06
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.