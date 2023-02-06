Nearly 3,000 free heat pumps installed across the province; even more Islanders now eligible

CANADA, February 6 - Starting Wednesday, Island residents with an annual household income under $75,000 will be eligible for a free heat pump.

“The free heat pump program makes it easy for Island homeowners to help the province reach our nation-leading net zero goals. We’re closing in on nearly 3000 free heat pumps installed so far, and we want to keep that momentum going so even more Islanders can save money on their energy bills.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

To be eligible, Islanders must:

own their home;

have a property value of $300,000 or less, and;

have an annual household income of $75,000 or less.

Residents with an annual household income of $55,000 or less are also eligible for a free electric hot water heater, as well as free heat pump.

Apply online at Free Heat Pump Program or call 1-833-734-1873 to book an appointment at an Access PEI location.

Staff will assess applications for eligibility and arrange for a contractor to install the free heat pump.

Media contact:

Katie MacDonald

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca