Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,541 in the last 365 days.

Nearly 3,000 free heat pumps installed across the province; even more Islanders now eligible

CANADA, February 6 - Starting Wednesday, Island residents with an annual household income under $75,000 will be eligible for a free heat pump. 

“The free heat pump program makes it easy for Island homeowners to help the province reach our nation-leading net zero goals. We’re closing in on nearly 3000 free heat pumps installed so far, and we want to keep that momentum going so even more Islanders can save money on their energy bills.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

To be eligible, Islanders must:

  • own their home;
  • have a property value of $300,000 or less, and;
  • have an annual household income of $75,000 or less.

Residents with an annual household income of $55,000 or less are also eligible for a free electric hot water heater, as well as free heat pump.  

Apply online at Free Heat Pump Program or call 1-833-734-1873 to book an appointment at an Access PEI location.

Staff will assess applications for eligibility and arrange for a contractor to install the free heat pump.

Media contact:
Katie MacDonald
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
902-314-3996
katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Nearly 3,000 free heat pumps installed across the province; even more Islanders now eligible

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.